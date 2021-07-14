Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.55% of Bausch Health Companies worth $176,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.