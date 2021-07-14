Royal Bank of Canada Increases Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target to C$3.00

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRL. Scotiabank upped their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

TSE:TRL remained flat at $C$1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90. Trilogy International Partners has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.11. The company has a market cap of C$116.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

In other Trilogy International Partners news, Director Brad Horwitz purchased 119,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$264,307.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,793,882.23.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.