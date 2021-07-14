Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,664.81.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,607.29 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,067.59 and a 12 month high of $1,626.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,420.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.