Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

RDS-A stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

