RSK Infrastructure Framework Achieves Market Cap of $118.13 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $118.13 million and $952,002.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

