Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.12. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.