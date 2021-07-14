RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon Purchases 6,250 Shares of Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $244,687.50.

Shares of RMBL stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,617. RumbleON, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $64.13.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

