Running Oak Capital LLC Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.