Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 928,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,918. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders have sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock worth $10,851,066 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.