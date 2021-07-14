Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,330,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,645. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

