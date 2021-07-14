Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.19. 3,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,887. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.28 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.