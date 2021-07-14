Running Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $366.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,135. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

