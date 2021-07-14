Running Oak Capital LLC Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,082 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. Gibraltar Industries accounts for 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.