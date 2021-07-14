Running Oak Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 339,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.