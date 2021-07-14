Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 81.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,285 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

