Ryanair (LON:RYA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.51

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.51 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 15.71 ($0.21), with a volume of 191,534 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.79. The stock has a market cap of £175.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.51.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.