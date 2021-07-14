Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $257.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $927,348.61 and $257.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,837.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.01 or 0.06072307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.26 or 0.01425966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00398699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00139337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $203.69 or 0.00620278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00404972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00317362 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,144,507 coins and its circulating supply is 31,027,194 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.