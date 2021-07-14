S.Finance Price Reaches $0.23 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $19,495.32 and $342,615.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.00856942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005350 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.