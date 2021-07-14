Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 991,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,665,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

RCLF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 1,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,486. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

