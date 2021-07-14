Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $12.98 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,302,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 1,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,103. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

