Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.80 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 699,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 10.43% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,411,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GHAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,452. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

