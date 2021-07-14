Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 169,647 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 169,647 shares during the quarter. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund comprises 0.7% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 152,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 47,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,111. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

