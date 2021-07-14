SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce $99.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $92.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $408.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 435,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,415. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.19 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,346 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

