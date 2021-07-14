Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:SBH opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

