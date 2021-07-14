Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.75 ($35.00).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock opened at €26.72 ($31.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a 52-week high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.