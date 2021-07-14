Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAMOF shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAMOF stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

