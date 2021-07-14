Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.30 ($115.65).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €88.73 ($104.39) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €87.23. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

