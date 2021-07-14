Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Up 1,323.1% in June

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,600 shares, an increase of 1,323.1% from the June 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,659,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SANP stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Santo Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

