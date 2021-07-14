SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €127.26 ($149.72) on Tuesday. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €116.90. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.