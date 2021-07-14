Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.07

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 2725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sapiens International by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sapiens International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sapiens International by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

