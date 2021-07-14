Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPPJY stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Get Sappi alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPPJY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sappi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.