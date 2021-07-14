Saputo Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Desjardins has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.38.

Shares of SAP opened at C$36.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.