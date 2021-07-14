Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SISXF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

SISXF remained flat at $$16.08 on Wednesday. Savaria has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

