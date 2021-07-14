Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

