Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,035,812 shares of company stock valued at $76,591,679.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -384.37 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

