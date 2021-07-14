Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%.

NYSE:SCR traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 40,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

