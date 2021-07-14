Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Score Media and Gaming stock traded down C$2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.01. 733,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -12.58. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.54.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

