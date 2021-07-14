Scotiabank Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.80.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.98 and a one year high of C$29.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.75.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

