Scotiabank Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$188.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$190.67.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$170.40 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.70 and a 52-week high of C$173.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.38. The company has a market cap of C$30.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5459018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

