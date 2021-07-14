Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 167,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.