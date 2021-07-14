Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $1.45-1.75 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.