Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

SHIP stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

