Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on July 23rd

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.11. Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The firm has a market cap of £24.22 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
