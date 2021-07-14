Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $381,979.63 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $381,979.63 and $79,458.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00115227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00151224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,746.50 or 0.99798901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00952006 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

