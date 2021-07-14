Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Select Medical worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $4,261,000.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,040 shares of company stock worth $11,291,233. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

