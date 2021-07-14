SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEMrush will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $13,116,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,526,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

