Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Director Stephen P. Defalco Sells 109,231 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Director Stephen P. Defalco sold 109,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $218,462.00.

Shares of SENS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 11,878,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,226,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

