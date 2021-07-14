Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Director Stephen P. Defalco Sells 109,231 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Director Stephen P. Defalco sold 109,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $218,462.00.
Shares of SENS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 11,878,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,226,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.
Senseonics Company Profile
Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.