Sessa Capital IM L.P. Buys Shares of 1,982,040 Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,982,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,228,000. Primo Water makes up 1.2% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P. owned 1.23% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $827,227.80. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,385,329 shares of company stock valued at $23,948,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

