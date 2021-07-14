SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 461 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

OSIS stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

