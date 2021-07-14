SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

